56,077 Shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,080.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 662,266 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,320,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after buying an additional 356,781 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,985,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 187,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $997.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

