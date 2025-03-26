Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,441 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.60% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA TYO opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

