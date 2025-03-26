Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after acquiring an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amdocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.