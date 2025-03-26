Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

