A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A.G. BARR Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 622 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 686 ($8.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 44.80 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world

