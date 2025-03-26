Graney & King LLC Buys Shares of 2,249 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

GSK stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.