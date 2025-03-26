BG Investment Services Inc. Takes $4.02 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

