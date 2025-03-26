Graney & King LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.