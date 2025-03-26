Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.