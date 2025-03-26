Graney & King LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

