Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading 15.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 3,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

