Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 523,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 120,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Up 16.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.68.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

