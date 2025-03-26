Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 97,565,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 22,528,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £554,227.34, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.32.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
