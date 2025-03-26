Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $625.15 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6,946.88, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.03.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

