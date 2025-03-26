Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.75. 1,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

