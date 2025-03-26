NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 12,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

