K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 171,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 144,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
