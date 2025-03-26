BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17, Zacks reports. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million.

BitFuFu Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FUFU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,636. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

