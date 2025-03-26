Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.98 on April 14th

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.9773 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 33.6% increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching SEK 26.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,014. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 18.52 and a twelve month high of SEK 26.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 21.45.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

