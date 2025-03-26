Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

