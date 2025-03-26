Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,948 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.