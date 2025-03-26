FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $264.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

