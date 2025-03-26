UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $860.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $964.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.75. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

