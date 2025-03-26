QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $125.03 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $62,761.21 and $125.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00004100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00027343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00004059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00079715 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $191.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.