Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Metsera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,188. Metsera has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.
About Metsera
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metsera
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.