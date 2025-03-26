Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Metsera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,188. Metsera has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

