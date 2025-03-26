Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Blur has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $30.16 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,262,253,377.758752 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.11788009 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $25,501,300.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

