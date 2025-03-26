Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.75 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,583,062 coins and its circulating supply is 187,583,086 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

