Best Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

VivoPower International, OSR, Petros Pharmaceuticals, SurgePays, and BigBear.ai are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices, typically under $5 per share, making them accessible yet highly speculative. Due to their low liquidity, limited public information, and high volatility, these stocks often carry a greater risk of significant price swings compared to more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

VivoPower International stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,899,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

OSR (OSRH)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Shares of NASDAQ OSRH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,251,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,371. OSR has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

PTPI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,230,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,268,406. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04.

SurgePays (SURG)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Shares of SURG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,718,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. SurgePays has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 28,555,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.12.

