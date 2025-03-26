Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 222,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 107,414 shares.The stock last traded at $33.92 and had previously closed at $33.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 308,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

