Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $501,875.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Down 2.9 %

PODD stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.88. The company had a trading volume of 948,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,092. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

