Insider Selling: Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,191,343.96. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $76,794.90.

On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

HURC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hurco Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.