Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) EVP Sells $927,297.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $927,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,625,315. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ WLFC traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. 43,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $235.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average is $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

