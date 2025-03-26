Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

