Comparing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -28.21, suggesting that its share price is 2,921% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and WOWI”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.22 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,007.00 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats WOWI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

