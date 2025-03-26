Head-To-Head Analysis: Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) vs. Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.13 $36.27 million $0.30 18.73 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 1.52 $11.50 million N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.