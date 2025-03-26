Contrasting ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moog and ZOOZ Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $3.66 billion 1.56 $207.22 million $6.57 27.45 ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.59 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Moog has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moog and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50

ZOOZ Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.86%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Moog.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 5.80% 14.44% 6.36% ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Moog on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

