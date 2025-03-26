Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Canada Goose has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.