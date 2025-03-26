Critical Contrast: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) vs. Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waystar and OneSpan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $943.55 million 6.87 -$51.33 million N/A N/A OneSpan $243.18 million 2.56 -$29.80 million $1.45 11.26

OneSpan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waystar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A OneSpan 11.73% 23.27% 14.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Waystar and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waystar and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 OneSpan 0 1 3 0 2.75

Waystar presently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. OneSpan has a consensus price target of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Waystar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waystar is more favorable than OneSpan.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

