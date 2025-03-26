MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 8,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of -4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
