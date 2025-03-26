Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Short Interest Update

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 634.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVXC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 7,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

