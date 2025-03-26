D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $49,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,014,000 after acquiring an additional 555,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6 %

DHI stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.