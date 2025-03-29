Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 204,095 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,677,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,873,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,333,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $128.10 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $95.62 and a 12-month high of $128.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24.

