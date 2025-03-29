Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

