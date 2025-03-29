Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,209,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,982,000 after buying an additional 1,882,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

