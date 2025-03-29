NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 31.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 19,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $101.76 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

