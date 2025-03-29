Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23,286.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.