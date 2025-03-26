EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Herbalife as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 52.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSE HLF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

