Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

