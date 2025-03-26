Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 46,479 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.04% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,604,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $512.85 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

