Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.66 Billion Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.94% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $2,662,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 61.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 126,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

